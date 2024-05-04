Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $142.41. 1,638,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

