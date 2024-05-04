Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. 26,048,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,169,522. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

