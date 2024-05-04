Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 23,920 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 210,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,472. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $727.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

