Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.19. 1,388,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,121. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

