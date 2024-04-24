V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.11% of V.F. worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in V.F. by 28.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in V.F. by 30.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

V.F. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,331. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

