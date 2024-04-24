South Dakota Investment Council Sells 16,496 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.42% of Gibraltar Industries worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,006. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

