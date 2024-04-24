Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $481,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock valued at $972,451,611. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

