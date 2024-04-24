Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,000 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 409,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,676. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

