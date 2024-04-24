Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Down 4.3%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 49,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 561,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.