First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $8.47 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 4,406,775,065 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 4,123,814,445.04. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.0021018 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $9,068,222,746.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

