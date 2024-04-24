Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT traded down $21.32 on Wednesday, reaching $281.99. 4,905,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,399. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $319.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.