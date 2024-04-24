New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $89.59

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.59, but opened at $84.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 3,153,898 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

