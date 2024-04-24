Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$172.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.50.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$169.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$176.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

