Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 236.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.52. 3,623,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

