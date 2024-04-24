534 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $756.00. The company had a trading volume of 430,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,782. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.39. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.