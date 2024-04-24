Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $34.11

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $36.91. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 24,471,595 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,683,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,066,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,898,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.