Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.44. 2,456,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

