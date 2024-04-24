LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Cut to $54.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

