Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 59.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 27.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 14.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE TGT traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 815,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,248. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
