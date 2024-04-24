NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.44 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $12.91 on Wednesday, hitting $7,822.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838. NVR has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7,727.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,955.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

