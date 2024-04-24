Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,115 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,621,000 after buying an additional 450,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 3,252,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,723. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.