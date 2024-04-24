Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

TSLA opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

