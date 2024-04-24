SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,509 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

