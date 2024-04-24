Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of RUSHA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

