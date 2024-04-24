Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.070-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.07 EPS.

Shares of PKG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 162,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,816. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

