Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.37. 396,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,814. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The stock has a market cap of C$103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.59.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

