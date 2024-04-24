Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.
Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.37. 396,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,814. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The stock has a market cap of C$103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
