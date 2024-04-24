908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,025. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

In related news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,497.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,643.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,001 shares of company stock valued at $139,955. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

