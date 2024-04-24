PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $299.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.38, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.