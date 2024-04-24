iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.72

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 256544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

