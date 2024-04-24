iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.72

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 256544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
