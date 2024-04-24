Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.36

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 118842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $220,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,117,067 shares of company stock valued at $258,544,060. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 152.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 81,400.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.