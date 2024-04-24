Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.70-$9.20 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of HELE opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

