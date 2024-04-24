Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share.

Hawaiian Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $674.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

