Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $181.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average is $170.82. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

