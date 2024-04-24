Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
