The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 144722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,578,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

