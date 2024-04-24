PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in KT were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in KT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,708,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in KT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,624,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 29.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.