Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 2.2 %

APH stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.