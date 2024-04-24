Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $420.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.67. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.