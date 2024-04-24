Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.00

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.00 and last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 2548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HRX. Desjardins boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The company has a market cap of C$674.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Get Free Report

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

