13,572 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $871.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.09.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

