First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

