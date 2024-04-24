PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $51.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

