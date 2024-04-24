LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $103.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.55 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

