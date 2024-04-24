Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

CNSL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

