Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
CNSL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.