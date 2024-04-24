i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

