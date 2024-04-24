Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Our Latest Report on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.