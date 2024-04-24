Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

