Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

