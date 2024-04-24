StockNews.com Lowers Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.62 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $203.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
