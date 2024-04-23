SPACE ID (ID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.11 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $435.96 million and $43.11 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,986,987 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 533,986,987.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.82851435 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $46,570,863.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

